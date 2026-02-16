Abhishek Bachchan confirms his new look is for Shah Rukh Khan's King; fans say ‘expecting Yuva-level performance’

Abhishek recently spoke about his new hairstyle during a session organised as part of the Global Business Summit 2026. When asked about his new look, he said, “I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King.” However, the actor declined to share further details about the film.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to cast his magic on the big screen once again with his upcoming film, King. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring several Bollywood stars, and now Abhishek Bachchan has confirmed that he is part of the project and revealed that his new look is for the film.

Fans reacted to the actor confirming his role in King. One comment read, “I am expecting a Yuva-level performance.” Another wrote, “He’s looking really good with age.” A third commented, “Sid Anand should make him a ruthless villain.” Another added, “He looks great.”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had confirmed Abhishek’s involvement in King. He reacted to a fan’s post praising Abhishek’s previous performances in negative roles and expressing excitement about him playing a villain in the film. Big B wrote on X, “All the best Abhishek…it’s TIME!!”

About King Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, along with Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. The film reportedly also stars Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, although they are yet to confirm their involvement. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film marks Suhana’s big-screen debut and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 December.

King also marks Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan’s second collaboration after Pathaan, which became a huge commercial success, collecting ₹1,050 crore worldwide.

Earlier, during a fan meet, Shah Rukh spoke about King and said, “The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He’s a killer. He kills people. But for storytelling, it’s very important that heroes like me play different roles: some inspiring, some comic, some romantic. So that’s what I’m trying to do now. I do one big film every one or two years because I also know that making films has become very difficult now. So films should be made carefully, so that I don’t let people down.”