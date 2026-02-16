Dhurandhar in 90s: AI reimagines Aditya Dhar's film with Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar. Watch

On Sunday, an X user shared an AI-generated video reimagining the cast of Dhurandhar with 90s actors. The video featured Sanjay Dutt as Hamza (played by Ranveer Singh), Shah Rukh Khan as Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna), Salman Khan as SP Choudhary (played by Sanjay Dutt), Akshay Kumar as Major Iqbal (played by Arjun Rampal), Govinda as Jameel Jamali (played by Rakesh Bedi), Suniel Shetty as Ajay Sanyal (played by R Madhavan), Divya Bharti as Yellina (played by Sara Arjun), and Aamir Khan as Uzair Baloch (played by Danish Pandor).

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar broke box office records and won the hearts of audiences upon its release. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel. Amid all the buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a fan has reimagined the cast as if Dhurandhar had been made in the 90s using AI.

Fans reacted to the AI casting of Dhurandhar. One comment read, “Are you for real? Govinda would never agree to do Jameel Jamali’s role; he would go for Hamza.” Another wrote, “SRK and Akshay look great in their roles. Bhai looks like such a meme come true.” A third commented, “Divya Bharti and Akshay look great, but Aamir as Uzair??? Nooooo.” Another comment read, “SRK and Akshay are giving chills, omg so accurate.” One user added, “Wish this was real. I would have definitely watched the film.”

About Dhurandhar Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, along with Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film was released in December 2025 and opened to mixed reviews from critics, but became a hit with audiences from day one. It emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1,300 crore worldwide and ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office, despite being released in just one language. The film secured its place among the highest-grossing Indian films and became the first Bollywood film to earn ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The sequel will explore the backstory of Ranveer’s character and feature a major face-off between him and Arjun Rampal’s character. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 19 March and will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Kiara Advani among others.