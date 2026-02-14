Jason Momoa can't stop praising 'gentleman' Shah Rukh Khan: 'He is a better actor and performer than I am'

In 2019, a crossover image of four actors from different generations and parts of the world posing together went viral. It had Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Hong Kong action Jackie Chan, Hollywood action star Jean Claude van Damme, and GoT-fame and DC’s Aquaman Jason Momoa. The occasion was the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia. Since then, Jason has met Shah Rukh a couple of times more, including very recently in Saudi Arabia again. In a recent interview, Jason talked about meeting Shah Rukh and could not stop praising him. Shah Rukh Khan and Jason Momoa first met in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Jason Momoa on Shah Rukh Khan Jason Momoa is currently promoting his upcoming film, The Wrecking Crew, which also stars Dave Bautista. During the promotions, he gave an interview to Indian entertainment publication Pinkvilla, where he spoke about meeting Shah Rukh Khan. “Yes, he’s very handsome. He’s extremely handsome,” Jason said as the host spoke about meeting the Bollywood star.

When asked what the two spoke about when they met, Jason added, “Just two mutual friends and fans of each other’s work. He is just a sweetheart. He was very much a gentleman. He’s a better actor and better performer than I am. So it was mutual respect.”

Jason Momoa and Shah Rukh Khan's careers Jason Momoa made his acting debut in 1999 with the TV show Baywatch: Hawaii and went on to appear in Stargate Atlantis before his breakthrough role as Khal Drogo on the first season of Game of Thrones in 2011. He was then cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, playing the role in Justice League and his own standalone movie, as well as a cameo in the show Peacemaker. In recent years, Momoa has starred in TV shows Frontier, See, and Chief of War, while also appearing in supporting or antagonistic roles in blockbusters like Dune and Fast X. Momoa starred in A Minecraft Movie, last year’s highest-grossing Hollywood film. This year, apart from The Wrecking Crew, he has five other releases, including a return to the world of DC Comics. He will play Lobo in Supergirl, part of James Gunn’s revived DC Universe.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful and globally recognised Indian actors. In a three-decade career, he has delivered countless hits and also won a National Film Award for Best Actor. He is currently awaiting the release of his next film, King, his first in three years. The action adventure, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, will release on Christmas this year.