Abhishek Bachchan says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar will 'outshine any other movie': 'It's erroneous for us to say…'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has praised Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, saying that it will 'outshine' any show or movie. Speaking at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026, Abhishek also questioned the "viewership" and "numbers" of the Korean entertainment industry. Abhishek Bachchan spoke about Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh.

Abhishek Bachchan talks about Dhurandhar Abhishek Bachchan said the Indian film industry is the 'largest film industry' in the world. "Our numbers are just so large that I think it's erroneous for us to say, 'Oh, when are we gonna create our Squid Game? We make Dhurandhar. Look at the numbers. Look at the amount of tickets sold. That's gonna outshine any other show, any other movie. So it's a matter of numbers," he said.

Abhishek questions Korean industry The actor agreed that the Korean TV and film industries do 'amazing work'. "What is their viewership? What are those numbers? They'll pale in comparison to Indians going to movies. So we have the numbers already, so what kind of numbers are you trying to achieve to become that fad? I don't think we want to be a fad," Abhishek further said.

About Dhurandhar, its sequel Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5, is helmed by Aditya Dhar. It also starred Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The film is produced by Aditya and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.