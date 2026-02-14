Abhishek Bachchan says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar will 'outshine any other movie': 'It's erroneous for us to say…'
Abhishek Bachchan said the Indian film industry is the ‘largest film industry’. The actor agreed that the Korean TV and film industries do 'amazing work'.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan has praised Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, saying that it will 'outshine' any show or movie. Speaking at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026, Abhishek also questioned the "viewership" and "numbers" of the Korean entertainment industry.
Abhishek Bachchan talks about Dhurandhar
Abhishek Bachchan said the Indian film industry is the 'largest film industry' in the world. "Our numbers are just so large that I think it's erroneous for us to say, 'Oh, when are we gonna create our Squid Game? We make Dhurandhar. Look at the numbers. Look at the amount of tickets sold. That's gonna outshine any other show, any other movie. So it's a matter of numbers," he said.
Abhishek questions Korean industry
The actor agreed that the Korean TV and film industries do 'amazing work'. "What is their viewership? What are those numbers? They'll pale in comparison to Indians going to movies. So we have the numbers already, so what kind of numbers are you trying to achieve to become that fad? I don't think we want to be a fad," Abhishek further said.
About Dhurandhar, its sequel
Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5, is helmed by Aditya Dhar. It also starred Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The film is produced by Aditya and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.
Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
About Abhishek's films
Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata. The film also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. The film will release later this year. King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.