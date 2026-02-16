Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he invested in Swiggy and Naagin sauce: ‘When Mr Amitabh Bachchan…’

Apart from his acting career, Abhishek Bachchan has also made a name for himself as an entrepreneur. The actor recently revealed what motivated him to invest in Swiggy and Naagin hot sauce, saying his decision is closely tied to his personal life and the everyday influences of the Bachchan household. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata.

Abhishek Bachchan on investing in Swiggy, Naagin Abhishek spoke about joining Naagin, an Indian hot sauce founded in 2019, as a strategic partner during a session organised as part of the Global Business Summit 2026. Abhishek shared that it unfolded naturally, noting that the brand sometimes benefits from unexpected promotion from home.

“It came across my table by chance. I tasted it and loved it. I used it a lot and eventually contacted the people behind it, asking, ‘Can I get involved?’ They were looking at their first round of funding, and I came on board as a strategic partner. It’s a matter of great pride for me because it’s doing exceedingly well… It also helps when Mr Amitabh Bachchan posts photos of his breakfast with a bottle of Naagin sauce on the side,” Abhishek said.

When it comes to his investments in Swiggy and Zepto, the actor said that it also stemmed from a personal experience. He said that one day, he ran out of Naagin sauce, and used a quick commerce app to have it delivered for dinner, and that’s how it came about.

Abhishek added that his association with Swiggy was driven by his love for Thane’s Mamledar Misal, which he calls the best misal pav in the world.

He shared, “So I called up Swiggy one day and asked, ‘Guys, you deliver this to me every morning. Can I invest in you?’ I spend so much money on those companies for their services that I feel they should give back a bit. Then I try investing in them and make some money off them."

Apart from his investments in Naagin and Swiggy, Abhishek also owns the Pro Kabaddi League franchise Jaipur Pink Panthers and is co-owner of the Indian Super League team Chennaiyin FC. He has also invested in Vahdam Tea alongside Sachin Tendulkar.