Suhana Khan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan influence her decisions: ‘They get the final say’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan says she is eager to experiment and explore different choices as she carves her own path, but admits that when it comes to major decisions, her parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan still have the final say. Suhana Khan made her acting debut with The Archies (2023).

Suhana gets candid Suhana recently got candid about her life and her professional decisions in an interview with Harper's Bazaar India.

Over the years, she has gained confidence, and that has added new zeal to her willingness to experiment. And when it comes to decision-making, Suhana admits that instinct takes the lead, with logic following close behind. All that comes with a dose of overthinking. Here, she goes to her parents.

“I have to ask my parents. They get the final say,” Suhana said.

During the interview, Suhana admitted that her parents remain her closest confidants, with her reaching out to them in the moments of uncertainty.

She went on to point out how different their advice is. Suhana reveals her father offers her expansive and poetic advice, and gives her layered reflections on life. Her mother Gauri, she mentioned, is direct, and cuts through the noise with blunt clarity. Between the two, Suhana says she finds her balance. When the pressure builds, she likes to narrow her focus, looking at one moment, one task, one day at a time.

Suhana’s journey in Bollywood Suhana made her acting debut with The Archies (2023), a teen musical film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also starred Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies was the Indian adaptation of the popular Archie Comics. It was set in the Anglo-Indian community at a fictional hill station in India called Riverdale back in 1964. It opened to mixed reviews.

Now, Suhana will be making her big screen debut with King in which she will star alongside her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, her father is training her in action for the film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release in 2026. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.