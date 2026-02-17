Priyanka Chopra credits ‘icon’ Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for paving her path in Hollywood: ‘I stand on their shoulders’

Priyanka spoke about Aishwarya, Irrfan and Mindy, and said, “I really do believe that I stand on the shoulders of amazing artists and talents that came before me. Aishwarya Rai, an icon when she was working in Hollywood, Irrfan Khan, of course, Mindy Kaling. And I was able to push the door open and stand up for what I believe in because they did what they did.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently attended the annual Harvard India Conference as one of the speakers. During a conversation with Anjula Acharia at the conference, the actor spoke about how icons such as Aishwarya Rai , Irrfan Khan and Mindy Kaling helped open doors in Hollywood for her. Reacting to the clip, fans hailed Priyanka for uplifting her contemporaries.

A Reddit user shared the clip from the conference and fans reacted to it. One of the comments read, “Love her or hate her, Priyanka always uplifts her contemporaries and women in general.” Another commented, “I agree. This is how you respect your contemporaries instead of being bitchy.” Another wrote, “Girl speaks so well, made me believe she is a girl’s girl.” Another added, “PC is so articulate.”

After the Harvard India Conference, Priyanka took to Instagram and penned an emotional note. The actor revealed how she felt overwhelmed to see so many “desi people” wearing sarees and kurtas in the auditorium, recalling not seeing many people who looked like her when she first moved to the US at the age of 12.

About Aishwarya Rai and Irrfan Khan’s Hollywood work Aishwarya was among the earliest Indian stars to make a mark in Hollywood. She featured in international projects such as Bride & Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices and The Pink Panther 2, bringing Indian representation to Western cinema. Beyond her films, she expanded her international profile with her global presence at Cannes and through international campaigns. Irrfan, on the other hand, carved a powerful space in Hollywood with his acting prowess. The actor delivered memorable performances in films such as The Namesake, Life of Pi, Jurassic World and Slumdog Millionaire, among others.