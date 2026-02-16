Shashi Tharoor says he is 'proud' of Priyanka Chopra for 'conquering' global stage, praises her at reunion meetup

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently met with actor Priyanka Chopra after more than a decade at the annual Harvard India Conference. Tharoor couldn’t stop praising Priyanka, lauding her for making India proud by “conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear”. The actor, in turn, was full of admiration for the politician, and confessed she is impressed by his oratory and witty comebacks. Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chopra recently joined the India Conference 2026 at Harvard University as speakers. Shashi Tharoor meets Priyanka Chopra Shashi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share images of his reunion with Priyanka at the annual Harvard India Conference. He posted several pictures capturing their backstage meeting ahead of the address. Sharing several images from the meeting, Tharoor wrote, “Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf.” “Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise — what’s not to be proud of?! (That’s my aide Narayan in the second pic, looking pleased as Punch!),” he added.

Priyanka responded to the post, expressing her gratitude after the meeting. She acknowledged her long-standing admiration for his oratory skills, and also commended his sharp and thoughtful clapbacks. Responding to the post, Priyanka wrote, “It was so good to see you again @ShashiTharoor Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are but as well for your clap backs,. thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again.” Tharoor and Priyanka were speakers for the India Conference 2026 at Harvard University in the United States. The conference on Indian business, policy, and culture was aimed to serve as a forum to discuss the South Asian country’s rich diversity and reflect the nation’s emergence as a key global player, according to its official website. Organised by the students at Harvard, this year’s conference was held on February 14 and 15.