Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan in emotional 2016 memories: ‘I smiled a lot because you were here’

In her Instagram post, Sutapa shared several unseen pictures of Irrfan, spending time with friends and family. "2016 you were there irrfan!!" she included a text in the video.

Known for her profound bond with Irrfan, Sutapa's candid reflections on their shared moments have gained widespread attention, offering a personal glimpse into the life of the couple. Fans also grew emotional as they remembered the late actor.

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan, joined the recent viral '2016' trend, sharing her heartfelt memories of the iconic actor.

Taking to the caption, Sutapa Sikdar spoke about being very happy during the period in the presence of her husband, while also mentioning that they produced 'Madari' at the time.

"2016 !! A lot happened I smiled a lot as you were there with solid permanent pensive look which never made me doubt the in-permanence. I met Tom Hanks, I went for my girls trip to goa. Went for Inferno premiere in Florence. You got NDTV award. We went to the jungles And we produced MADARI. 2026 tall order isn't it?" she wrote.

The post quickly struck a chord with fans, who showered it with much warmth. One wrote, "We all witnessed him in reality through his presence on screen through films, interviews or conversations. We all miss him."

Irrfan passed away at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.

Considered one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, the actor worked in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India, like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox', and 'Hindi Medium'.

However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him significant recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.

Ever since Irrfan Khan passed away, his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil have been sharing memories and anecdotes of the late star. (ANI)