Aishwarya Rai as Rose, Rajesh Khanna as Jack: AI imagines if Titanic were made in Bollywood
Watch an AI-generated glimpse of Aishwarya Rai playing Rose alongside Rajesh Khanna's Jack from the iconic Hollywood film Titanic.
As AI continues to blur the lines between past and present, a new AI-generated video is reimagining what it would look like if Bollywood stars were cast as Rose and Jack in the iconic Hollywood film Titanic. The reimagining swaps Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai and Rajesh Khanna for Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio to pick out scenes from the film that are still fresh in fans' minds.
Titanic with Aishwarya Rai and Rajesh Khanna
In a new Instagram post, Souvik, an AI artist and short filmmaker known as Mr Hellrocker, crafted a series of scenes featuring Aishwarya as Rose and Rajesh as Jack from Titanic. From Rose entering the hallway to meet Jack in a suit for the first time, to their memorable scene at the deck of the Titanic with Rose spreading her arms wide, many scenes from the film looked just as gorgeous with Aishwarya and Rajesh Khanna in them.
The AI-generated video Souvik shared showed a young, handsome Rajesh Khanna, which perfectly captured the boyish charm required for the character of Jack. The glimpse of Aishwarya wearing the famous ‘Heart of the Ocean’ necklace was also striking, one that captured the innocence and beauty of Rose. The caption read, ‘What if Titanic was made in Bollywood. An unexpected collaboration. Aishwarya Rai as Rose. Rajesh Khanna as Jack.’
How fans reacted
Fans reacted with praise for the reimaging, particularly marvelling at how perfect Rajesh Khanna looks as Jack Dawson. Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Rajesh Khanna sir, as Jack is just love. Creativity at its best.” A second fan said, “Aishwarya is more Rose than Rose.” A comment read, “Wow, what parallel universe is this! Rajesh Khanna and Aishwarya Rai together!”
Rajesh Khanna ruled the box office and was a bona fide superstar from the 1960s to the mid-1970s. Aishwarya, being three decades younger, was never cast opposite him. She debuted much later, in the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam. However, the two actors worked in the 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Rajesh played Akshaye Khanna's father in the film directed by Rishi Kapoor.
About Titanic
Titanic was released in 1997. An epic romance film written and directed by James Cameron, it earned widespread acclaim upon release and became the first film to reach the $2 billion mark at the box office. The film also won 11 Academy Awards and is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made.
