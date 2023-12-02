On Silk Smitha's birth anniversary, Chandrika Ravi announces a biopic on her; check out first look

Australian-Indian actor, model and dancer Chandrika Ravi took to Instagram to announce her next film on Silk Smitha’s birth anniversary. Titled Silk Smitha, The Untold Story, the film will be directed by Jayaram Sankaran, who recently worked on the Prime Video's eight-episode Tamil series, Sweet Kaaram Coffee. (Also Read: Silk Smitha’s birth anniversary: Looking back at when she wanted to be a character actor like Savitri)

‘Feeling immense gratitude’

Chandrika Ravi as Silk Smitha in her next film

In the first look Chandrika shared, she can be seen recreating one of Silk’s most-famous photos. Dressed in a saree, kohl-lined eyes taking center-stage and biting on her finger, the actor looks like a far cry from the usual looks she sports in her films. She wrote, “Happy 63rd birthday to the timeless beauty, Silk Smitha. With the blessings of her family, it is with immense gratitude that we share with the world her untold story.”

Chandrika’s rise to fame

Chandrika was born and raised in Australia before she moved to Los Angeles, US, for her acting and modeling career. Her first acting gig saw her play a ghost in the 2018 Tamil film, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. She also starred in the 2019 Telugu remake of the film titled Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, marking her debut in the language. But she truly rose to fame when she was seen in a special number called Maa Bava Manobhavalu in Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy. She will also soon be seen in an English project titled Bollywood to Hollywood.

Silk Smitha’s birth anniversary

December 2 marks Silk’s 63th birth anniversary. The actor who acted in numerous Telugu and Tamil films, apart from a few Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films, passed away in September 1996. After the 1980 film Vandichakkaram in which she played a cabaret dancer called Silk and skyrocketed to fame, she was often typecast in similar roles throughout her career. Despite growing to fame in such glamorous roles, Silk often stated that she wanted to be a character artist, with her performances taken more seriously.

