Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Sita Ramam weekend box office: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's film crosses 50 crore worldwide

Sita Ramam weekend box office: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's film crosses 50 crore worldwide

telugu cinema
Published on Aug 15, 2022 05:59 PM IST
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam was released in the theatres on August 5. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.
A still from Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam, a period romantic drama, has struck gold at the box office. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial, as per the makers, has grossed Rs. 50 crore club worldwide. In the US, the film has become the third Dulquer starrer to enter the million-dollar club. Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan pens emotional note for Telugu fans after Sita Ramam success

The film features Dulquer in the role of a lieutenant officer in the Indian army. The story is set against the Kashmir backdrop of the 1960s. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth in key roles.

On Monday, the makers took to Twitter to release a video, announcing that the film has grossed over 50 crore at the box office and still counting. Last week, following the phenomenal response for the film, Dulquer shared a Thank You note on his Twitter page.

Addressing his letter to 'the wonderful Telugu audience,' he wrote, "My first ever film that was dubbed In Telugu and released was OK Bangaram. Thanks to Mani Sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing. Then, Nagi & Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in Mahanati, and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. Ammadi became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante & Kurup were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I’ll never forget."

RELATED STORIES

Dulquer continued, "When Swapna and Hanu approached me with Sita Ramam, I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking. The film is a combined effort of so many artists and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you’re showing all of us, be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn’t something we can explain in words."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
dulquer salmaan dulquer salman mrunal thakur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP