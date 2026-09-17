Sobhita Dhulipala agrees that Teluguites are their own enemies: ‘Wishing our community can grow a spine’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala took part in pageants, was featured in a Kingfisher calendar, and worked with directors like Anurag Kashyap and Geetu Mohandas, all while being a Telugu girl – a rarity here. She seemed to say just as much when she agreed with an Instagram influencer who called Teluguites their own enemies. Sobhita even spoke about leaving home at 16 because the environment in the Telugu states was ‘deeply judgemental’.

Sobhita Dhulipala on Teluguites needing to grow a spine

Sobhita Dhulipala grew up in Visakhapatnam and moved to Mumbai at a young age.

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An Instagram influencer named Ahalya from Hyderabad recently posted a video in which she said, “The only enemy of a Telugu person is another Telugu person. No, seriously, hear me out, and it’s honestly quite sad. We’re some of the least supportive people when it comes to our community. Someone starts a new business, opens a restaurant, creates something different, and instead of asking, how can I support this? The first reaction is usually, what’s so great about it?” She also pointed out that while Telugu people often talk about movies, pride, and culture, they rarely root for one another.

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{{^usCountry}} Sobhita commented under her post with a ‘100’ emoji, agreeing with her. She also added, “I packed my bags and left for Mumbai at age 16, with no guarantee of making it but I took my chance cus it was clear to me that the environment here felt deeply resistant and judgemental of anyone who dares to dream, especially if you’re an outsider to whichever field you want to enter. Double dose if you’re a woman.” The actor hoped that things had changed now and that the Telugu community grows a spine, adding, “Well, this was a while ago and I do hope things are different now. Here’s wishing everyone in our community can grow wings (and a spine).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sobhita commented under her post with a ‘100’ emoji, agreeing with her. She also added, “I packed my bags and left for Mumbai at age 16, with no guarantee of making it but I took my chance cus it was clear to me that the environment here felt deeply resistant and judgemental of anyone who dares to dream, especially if you’re an outsider to whichever field you want to enter. Double dose if you’re a woman.” The actor hoped that things had changed now and that the Telugu community grows a spine, adding, “Well, this was a while ago and I do hope things are different now. Here’s wishing everyone in our community can grow wings (and a spine).” {{/usCountry}}

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Sobhita Dhulipala's comment on an Instagram influencer's post about Telugu people.

About Sobhita Dhulipala’s life and career

Sobhita was born in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, to Merchant Navy engineer Venugopala Rao and primary school teacher Santha Kamakshi. She grew up in Visakhapatnam and moved to Mumbai when she was 16. She studied corporate law and represented India in Miss Earth 2013. She debuted on-screen in 2016 with Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 with Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She has since starred in films such as Goodachari, Moothon, and Ponniyin Selvan, and in series such as Made in Heaven, Bard of Blood, and The Night Manager. In 2022, Sobhita began dating Naga Chaitanya and married him in Hyderabad in December 2024.