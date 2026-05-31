Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to attention to her marriage to Naga Chaitanya: ‘I was living my life’

There has been a lot of chatter around the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024. The couple got engaged in August that same year, and up until the official news of their engagement broke, Sobhita and Chay never directly addressed their equation, rumours regarding which had been rife for a while. In an interaction with Galatta Plus, Sobhita has now spoken about the attention of people around her personal life and how she deals with it. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala seek blessings at Jagannath temple months after 1st wedding anniversary)

What Sobhita said

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in 2024.

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During the interaction, when Sobhita was asked about the attention about her personal life and how she practices detachment from that, she said, “All of these things have taught me that. Sure there was some attention but I think people are curious. I was living my life and I am not sure what reaction was expected out of me. I am in a great place in my… I feel surer of who I am with time. I am very comfortable to sit amidst polarising views without being touched by it.”

She added, “There is so much conversation, so much heat, in general, about everything. It is like weather. Society has weather. It can't be taken seriously, it is not forever. The weather is going to change. I think one has to be centred to know that.”

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{{^usCountry}} The two actors were first linked in 2022, about a year after Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While they initially chose not to address the dating rumours publicly, speculation about their relationship grew after fans noticed them sharing pictures from similar vacation destinations and being spotted together on trips. Naga and Sobhita's latest work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two actors were first linked in 2022, about a year after Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While they initially chose not to address the dating rumours publicly, speculation about their relationship grew after fans noticed them sharing pictures from similar vacation destinations and being spotted together on trips. Naga and Sobhita's latest work {{/usCountry}}

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On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in the Telugu crime thriller series Cheekatilo, which premiered on Prime Video in January 2026. She will be seen next in the highly anticipated Tamil sci-fi futuristic drama Vettuvam, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Vrushakarma. The film recently unveiled its first glimpse, hinting at a story that blends elements of horror, mythology, adventure and action. Directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, the project stars Chaitanya alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary. The film also features Sparsh Shrivastava, known for Laapataa Ladies, along with Jayaram and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

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