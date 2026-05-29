Sridevi, Chiranjeevi kept their fame from Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan in childhood: ‘Would go to fish market for pomfret’

Actors Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar shot a promotional interview ahead of the release of their Buchi Babu Sana film Peddi. Given how they are all children of bona fide stars such as Chiranjeevi, Sridevi and Dr Rajkumar, they spoke about their parents. Ram and Janhvi revealed that when they were children, they didn’t even know how famous their parents were.

Ram Charan was scared to go on set, read magazines

Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan will soon share the screen in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi. (PTI)

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Ram stated that he was ignorant of Chiranjeevi’s fame as a child and never visited film sets or read magazines. “Since I was a kid, I was aloof and ignorant. So, if ignorance is bliss, I’m a clear example of that. I’ve never gotten the intensity behind being so-and-so. I would not even say it’s confidence; I would just ignore it. Like Sridevi ma’am has never let cinema’s aura come into the house,” he explained, adding, “With my father, all the awards, all the magazines had to stop near the office. We were very scared to touch cinema magazines. So, we literally don’t know how big our dad is or her mother is. We were scared to go to the sets unless dad invited, then we used to go.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also explained that he was so scared to tell his father that he wanted to be an actor that he would pretend he wanted to be an engineer. “I didn’t even tell my dad I was interested in being an actor. Till one day, I was seventeen or so, and he asked me, I kept maintaining I want to be a mechanical engineer to impress him. I used to sit around those books with cars in front of him, I used to draw. But it was always in my mind to be an actor. I was scared he’d hit me and ask me to study. But when he thought the time was right and I was doing well in my academics, he said okay,” said Ram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also explained that he was so scared to tell his father that he wanted to be an actor that he would pretend he wanted to be an engineer. “I didn’t even tell my dad I was interested in being an actor. Till one day, I was seventeen or so, and he asked me, I kept maintaining I want to be a mechanical engineer to impress him. I used to sit around those books with cars in front of him, I used to draw. But it was always in my mind to be an actor. I was scared he’d hit me and ask me to study. But when he thought the time was right and I was doing well in my academics, he said okay,” said Ram. {{/usCountry}}

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Sridevi would go to fish market for pomfret

Janhvi was asked if she feels the weight of carrying Sridevi’s legacy forward, and she chimed in, remembering how warm the actor was as a mother to her and Khushi Kapoor. “I started discovering what she meant to people as I’ve gotten to working myself. She did keep it away from us a lot. For us, the most superwoman-like thing she would do was like on a Friday, she would go to the fish market and select which pomfret we should have, and we’d be like, oh my god, yeah. So she would take pride in doing all of this. So, this whole aspect of her life was very far from us,” she said.

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Janhvi also candidly admitted that it was impossible for her to recreate her mother’s fame, stating, “It’s been a blessing to discover what she means to people on a personal level, how much she has added to their lives. And that always moves me. I think I’m very well aware that’s a generational thing. It happens once in a blue moon. Forget me, for anyone to recreate that is close to impossible. I know that I am doing my work with honesty. It means a lot to me. So, I am trying to map my own journey.”

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Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The film will be released in theatres on June 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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