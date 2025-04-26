Menu Explore
Srinidhi Shetty admits some films require female leads to be ‘accessories to hero’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 26, 2025 03:33 PM IST

While promoting her debut Telugu film HIT 3, Srinidhi Shetty opened up in an interview if strong female roles are written for women in the south. 

Actor Srinidhi Shetty is only a few films old, having debuted with Prashanth Neel’s KGF films in Kannada. While promoting her debut Telugu film HIT: The Third Case, she was asked by Siddharth Kannan if female actors in south Indian films don’t get ‘powerful roles’. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: KGF's Srinidhi Shetty reacts to losing Sita's role in Ramayana to Sai Pallavi: ‘Somewhere I thought…’)

Srinidhi Shetty shot to fame with the KGF films and will now be seen in HIT 3.
Srinidhi Shetty shot to fame with the KGF films and will now be seen in HIT 3.

Srinidhi Shetty on female roles in south India

Srinidhi stated in the interview that while there are films where women have taken centre stage, there are others where the female lead and other characters are mere ‘accessories’ to the film or the hero.

She said, “Not really, there have been movies where they’ve gotten really strong roles and there have been movies they haven’t. But understand, when you’re doing a movie with hero taking the centre stage, then at one point everybody else, all the artists, become accessories to the plot or maybe to the hero’s character. But there are also films in which the woman has taken the centre stage. So, it depends.”

Srinidhi Shetty’s body of work

Srinidhi took part in various pageants before she turned to acting. In 2012, she was one of the finalists of Fresh Face. In 2015, she took part in Miss South India and won Miss Karnataka and Miss Beautiful Smile. In 2016, she was a finalist on Miss Diva, winning the Miss Supranational India the same year.

In 2018, she debuted with Prashanth’s KGF: Chapter 1 with Yash as her co-star. She also starred in the 2022 sequel KGF: Chapter 2. In 2022, she debuted in Tamil with the Vikram-starrer Cobra, which did not perform well. She’s now working in Telugu with HIT 3, led by Nani. She will also star in Neeraja Kona’s Telusu Kada with Siddhu Jonnalagadda in Telugu and a yet-to-be-titled Kannada film with Kiccha Sudeep.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
