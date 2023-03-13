SS Rajamouli and RRR Team sat in the last row during Oscars ceremony, fans call it a 'disgrace'

Fans seem quite shocked to see that Team RRR was given seats farthest from the stage at the Oscars ceremony. A video shared online shows the Team loudly cheering after the film's song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song award. However, many noticed that the director SS Rajamouli and others were sitting way back in the nosebleeds. (Also read: Twitter reacts as Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR a 'Bollywood movie' at Oscars, makes fun of Naatu Naatu. Watch)

As Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson announced the winner in the Best Original Song category, Rajamouli and his gang erupted in loud cheers. He was joined by his wife and two others. Ram Charan, his wife Upasana and Jr NTR were not with them. People around them also turned around to look at them cheering, right next to the exit door.

Fans were proud of RRR's win but also asked about the bad seats. “They were sitting by the exit…,” wrote one. “Why were they sitting at the back," asked another. “It’s a disgrace why rrr team is sitting at back,” commented another on a post by The Hollywood Reporter. A fan asked, “How do you place them at the very back if you know they're going to win?”

However, it was not Rajamouli who was nominated in the category but composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose. They did have seats closer to the stage for a quick access.

In his speech, MM Keerawani said, "I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars. The Andhra Pradesh-born composer, known to Hindi music lovers as M M Kreem has etched his name into record books by bagging the first Academy Award for an Indian feature film production.

The 61-year-old, who made the world dance to the hit number from S S Rajamouli’s Telugu period action blockbuster, went on to sing his acceptance speech to the tune of the band’s 1970s hit “Top of the World”.

"There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and our families'... 'RRR' has to win, the pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world," Keeravaani sang to thunderous applause from the audience gathered at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Monday.

