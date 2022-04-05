Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SS Rajamouli dances to Naatu Naatu at RRR success bash; producer hints at film's sequel. Watch

In a video from RRR's success bash hosted recently, director SS Rajamouli can be seen dancing to the popular Naatu Naatu song from the film as Ram Charan and Jr NTR cheer him on.
SS Rajamouli and Anil Ravipudi dance to Naatu Naatu at the RRR success bash.
Published on Apr 05, 2022 02:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Producer Dil Raju on Monday evening organized a huge party to celebrate the phenomenal success of SS Rajamouli’s epic drama RRR. Speaking at the event, Rajamouli’s father and the film's writer, K. Vijayendra Prasad said that RRR could be turned into a franchise with a sequel soon. Another highlight of the event was the director dancing to the film's popular Naatu Naatu song. Also read: RRR wows international audience, reviews say ‘all American films are lame now’

Both Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were present with their wives for the grand bash. Rajamouli was accompanied by his wife as well. A video clip of director Rajamouli dancing to Naatu Naatu with filmmaker Anil Ravipudi has surfaced on social media. In the clip, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan can be seen cheering on the filmmaker as he aces the step.

Producer Sreenivasa Kumar, who was present at the party, took to his Twitter to announce that RRR could be turned into a franchise. “RRR will be a franchise and possible sequel, says writer Vijayendra Prasad garu at RRR party hosted by Dil Raju garu (sic),” he wrote.

Several pictures and videos from the bash have been posted on social media by fan clubs of the actors.

Jr NTR at the success bash of RRR.
Ram Charan with his family at the RRR success bash.

Some reports have claimed that one the film's leads--Ram Charan--has gifted gold coins worth 18 lakh to 35 technicians and crew members who worked on the film after its success.

Made on a budget of over Rs. 300 crore, RRR has already breached into the Rs. 900 crore club worldwide and is continuing its bull run at the box office 11 days after its release. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

 

