SS Rajamouli meets James Cameron who liked RRR so much that he watched it twice

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is busy with the Oscar campaign, on Monday revealed that filmmaker James Cameron watched RRR and he liked it so much that he recommended it to his wife and watched one more time. Rajamouli took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures with James Cameron and wrote that he can’t believe that the Avatar director spent 10 minutes analyzing his film. Also read: Critics Choice Awards full list of winners: RRR wins Best Foreign Language film, Best Song

SS Rajamouli met James Cameron at the Critics’ Choice Awards where RRR won the Best Foreign Language Film. He tweeted after their meeting: “The great James Cameron watched RRR. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir, I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analysing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both (sic).”

In the two pictures shared by Rajamouli, he could be seen holding James Cameron’s hands during a candid chat as the Avatar director's wife looks on. In the second picture, they seem to appear having a very deep conversation.

In the comments section, fans heaped praise on Rajamouli and where he’s reached. One user wrote: “This is priceless. Waited for this moment for years (sic).” Another user wrote: “Amazed by Rajamouli’s reach on global level. He’s literally on top of the world (sic).” One more fan said, “Sir, this is the most glorious day for all of us here in India (sic).”

SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged two Critics' Choice Awards including the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song. It was nominated in five categories including best picture, best director, best foreign language film, best song for Naatu Naatu and best visual effects. Last week, the film bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, taking its overall international awards tally to four.

For the BAFTA Film Awards, the film has already made it to the longlist for 'film not in English language' category. It has also made it to the best music (original song) Oscars shortlist.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr. NTR aka Tarak was seen as Bheem. The film collected over ₹1000 crore during its theatrical run in India.

