SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani meet 'God' Steven Spielberg at Hollywood party, share his reaction to RRR song Naatu Naatu

SS Rajamouli had a fanboy moment, when he met director Steven Spielberg at a party in the US. Rajamouli took to Twitter to express his admiration for the celebrated American filmmaker, who has made films like Jaws, Lincoln, and most recently The Fabelmans. Music composer MM Keeravani also posted photos from their meeting, and shared Steven's reaction to their Golden Globe-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. The period drama has been re-released in US theatres, where the director along with the cast of the film are promoting it ahead of Oscars 2023. (Also read: SS Rajamouli performs Naatu Naatu hook step with MM Keeravani after Golden Globes win; fans love their 'wholesome' video)

SS Rajamouli shared a star struck moment with Steven Spielberg, when both the directors met each other at a party hosted by Universal Pictures. In a photo he shared on Twitter, Rajamouli is seen holding his face and looking surprised as he stood in front of Steven. Beside him music composer MM Keeravani can also be seen. In the second photo he tweeted, all three of them are seen posing for the camera. Rajamouli wrote along with the photos, “I just met GOD!!!"

MM Keeravani was also ecstatic to meet the Academy Award-winning filmmaker and said that Steven even praised their song Naatu Naatu from RRR. He shared a picture from their brief encounter and wrote in the caption, “And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu.” Keeravani also tweeted that he told Steven Spielberg that among all of his films, which one is his favourite. “Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything.”

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

SS Rajamouli's RRR won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the recently concluded 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, in one of the two categories it was nominated in. Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, features Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The song was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up, by Rihanna, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It was a big night for Steven Spielberg who won Best Director and his film The Fabelmans won Best Motion Picture (Drama).

RRR missed out on the Best Non-English Language Film award, which was won by Argentina, 1985 from Argentina. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the RRR cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

