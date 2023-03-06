SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani present ASC award for Best Documentary to All That Breathes. Watch

RRR director SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravaani presented the Best Documentary award to Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes on Sunday. The filmmaker and composer are currently in the US ahead of the 95th Academy Awards. They presented the American Society of Cinematographers award to Ben Bernhard and Riju Das for the award-winning Indian documentary, All That Breathes. Both RRR and All That Breathes are nominated for Oscars which is being held on March 12. The song Naatu Naatu from the Telugu is nominated in Best Original Song category. (Also read: After RRR bags four awards at HCA, elated fans express their joy on Twitter)

While the RRR has picked up several awards internationally in the last few months, Rajamouli and Keeravaani seemed to be enjoying the pressure-free time at the 37th annual ASC Awards as presenters only. The awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Hollywood trade magazine Variety tracked their progress on Sunday as they made their way to the ceremony. They shared a photo of the duo in the car. They wrote, "Team #RRR, S.S. Rajamouli and M.M. Keeravaani, en route to the @AmericanCineAwards."

Later, they also shared a moment between Keeravaani and Oscar-nominated composer of Babylon, Justin Hurwitz, having a conversation before the awards began. The tweet was captioned, "#RRR’s @mmkeeravaani and #Babylon’s @JustinHurwitz shake hands at the @AmericanCine Awards (musical notes emoji)."

But the highlight of the evening was when Rajamouli and Keeravaani were asked to present one of the main awards to another Indian nominee. As they presented the nominees, Keeravaani said, "Cinematography can make or break a documentary. And unlike a feature film, where you can unfold lighting, sound, and your subjects, a documentary is afforded none of these advantages."

Rajamouli added, "Capturing the memorable dance sequences in RRR required a lot of talent and timing. Shooting a documentary requires all that, plus the innate gift to anticipate where to be to capture the perfect shot and elevate the storytelling to an art form." The filmmaker and composer then presented Ben and Riju with their awards and shook their hands.

Directed by Shaunak Sen, All That Breathes follows two brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured black kite birds in Delhi. The brothers save the birds who are injured due to pollution or kite flying.

