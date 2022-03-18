SS Rajamouli’s RRR made on budget of 336 crore, amount excludes Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt's salaries

The budget of the upcoming film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is ₹336 crore, according to Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani. In a new report, the amount excluded the salary of the cast as well as the crew. The budget for RRR also exceeds that of SS Rajamouli's last film Baahubali: The Conclusion by ₹100 crore. (Also Read | SS Rajamouli remembers shooting RRR's Naatu Naatu song in Ukraine: ‘Been enquiring about people who worked with us’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SS Rajamouli's RRR will be released in theatres on March 25, after it was delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The cast of RRR includes Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn among many others.

Indian Express quoted Perni Nani as speaking to the media, “We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent ₹336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the chief minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices." As per the report, the government has in an order allowed theatres to charge an additional amount of ₹75 per ticket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a Hindustan Times report of 2017, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion was made at an estimated budget of ₹250 crore. For the film, Prabhas was paid ₹25 crore and Rana Daggubati ₹15 crore. As per a Times Now report, SS Rajamouli was paid ₹28 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RRR is set in pre-independence India and features Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama Raju. The film was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON