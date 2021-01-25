IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a new poster for RRR.

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR has been given a release date. The film will arrive on October 13.

A tweet from the film's official Twitter account on Monday read, "This October 13, witness Fire and Water come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS..."

RRR marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani among others.

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

On January 19, Rajamouli revealed that he had begun shooting the film's epic climax sequence. He wrote in a tweet, "The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve."

Also read: SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets

The shooting of the film resumed almost after eight months in October. Alia joined the sets earlier in December. In an interview with DNA, she opened up on the experience of working in a Telugu project. “Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrr rrr launch ss rajamouli jr ntr ram charan

Related Stories

entertainment

Alia Bhatt on shooting for RRR: ‘I lived with the lines for year and a half’

UPDATED ON DEC 28, 2020 03:42 PM IST
telugu cinema

SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets

UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP