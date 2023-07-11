SS Rajamouli shares video from his road trip to Tamil Nadu temples, fan asks 'It's not your VFX right?' Watch

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently went on a road trip to several temples in Tamil Nadu and said the tour was refreshing and uplifting since it came after he spent 3 months abroad. SS Rajamouli campaigned for RRR, which was nominated in three categories at the Oscars. The film finally won the Oscar in the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Rajamouli has now shared a video from his Tamil Nadu trip along with the details of what all he enjoyed during his vacation. Also read: RRR sequel confirmed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to star but SS Rajamouli may not direct, says Vijayendra Prasad

SS Rajamouli shares details of his road trip

SS Rajamouli shared glimpses of his Tamil Nadu trip.

Sharing the video, SS Rajamouli wrote on Instagram, “Wanted to do a road trip in central Tamil Nadu for a long time. Thanks to my daughter who wanted to visit temples, we embarked upon it. Had been to Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar koil, Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi and Madurai in the last week of June. Could only touch the tip of the iceberg in the given few days. Exquisite architecture, amazing engineering and deep spiritual thought of Pandyas, Chozhas, Nayakkars and many other rulers was truly mesmerizing.”

He further added, “Whether the fine dining in Mantrakoodam, Kumbakonam or a kaka hotel murugan mess in Rameshwaram the food has been marvelous everywhere… I must have put on 2-3 kilos in a week. After 3 months of foreign travel and food, this home land tour has been refreshing and uplifting.”

The video shows him posing in front of several temples, having a cool drink on a roadside stall to beat the heat, and kayaking. Fans of SS Rajamouli hailed him for promoting Tamil Nadu, with some guessing if the trip could reflect in his upcoming films.

Fans react to SS Rajamouli's trip video

A fan commented on his post, “When many people post pictures of Europe and ignore Indian monuments. This video from you is really an inspiration to many on how to stay rooted. Pride of Indian cinema #ssrajamouli.” Another said, “@ssrajamouli, it is a great tourism guide for Tamil Nadu temples. Yes it's a best place to spend time spiritually and of course food is another best in Tamil Nadu. Thanks for the great post sir. It will attract worldwide tourists towards our land of beauty.”

A fan also asked, “Rajamouli sir, it's not your VFX right.” Another said, “Welcome to Tamil Nadu. Next direct one Tamil film sir.” One more said, “So we can expect next movie on chola pandyas concept.” A comment also read: “I thought it's oppo advertisement.”

