SS Rajamouli on Ram Charan's opening sequence from Sukumar's next: 'Audience would quiver in their seats'

Actor Ram Charan, who is currently on a break from the shoot of his upcoming film with filmmaker Shankar, is all set to reunite with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for another project. In a clip that has surfaced on social media, SS Rajamouli is seen taking about how Ram Charan has already shot the introduction sequence of his next project with Sukumar and it’ll make the audience quiver in their seats. Also read: Ram Charan’s RC 16 with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri shelved, his publicist confirms

The clip is from one of the promotional interviews for RRR. It surfaced on social media after it was announced earlier this week that Ram Charan’s next film with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri has been shelved.

Ram Charan’s fans started sharing the clip on Twitter and are convinced that Ram Charan will next work with Sukumar, and that he’s already shot for a minor portion. In the clip, Rajamouli can be seen talking about the opening sequence of Sukumar’s film with Ram Charan. “I know the opening sequence of Sukumar and Charan’s film. Obviously, I’m not going to reveal it as Sukumar could have a heart attack. But that would be most hard-hitting and the audience would quiver in their seats,” SS Rajamouli said.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is collaborating with Shankar for the first time for his upcoming project, which will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu cinema. The film is currently dubbed RC 15. Expected to be an action-thriller, RC 15 will have music by SS Thaman. Kiara Advani has been signed opposite Ram Charan in the film. This will be Kiara’s second outing with Ram Charan, and her third Telugu project after Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, playing the character of Alluri Seetharamaraju. He was seen sharing screen space with Jr NTR for the first time in the blockbuster.

