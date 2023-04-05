Step inside Rana Daggubati's lavish Hyderabad family home turned into a restaurant: 'I lived here for 20 years'

Rana Daggubati's cousin Aashritha Daggubati recently shared a video with the actor. Aashritha, who lives in Spain and is a food and travel blogger, is the daughter of Rana's uncle, veteran actor Venkatesh. In a new video on her YouTube channel, she visited their old family home in Hyderabad, which has now been turned into a posh restaurant with chic interiors. Also read: Rana Daggubati gives witty response when asked about not being cast as Baahubali

Rana Daggubati and Aashritha Daggubati at their old family home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As they entered their old-home-turned-into-a-restaurant, Rana said, "Welcome home. I have lived here for 20 years." Aashritha said this was her first visit to the place after it was turned into a restaurant. She recalled living in their old family home during her college years. The main gate had an antique wooden carving and was followed by lots of plants and trees of different sizes. The walls inside the main building were a bright yellow, and were decorated with huge paintings belonging to Rana's family. Colourful artefacts were also seen on walls as Rana and Aashritha walked around, recalling different nooks and rooms belonging to various family members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two then walked up a spiral wooden staircase with black railing, which was one of the many design elements retained from the original home. Framed art and animal-inspired artefacts were used on the wall along with it. Rana recalled the first floor of the house was 'his floor' as he pointed towards his old room. Lots of glass doors were seen on the first floor. Giving a glimpse of what was now a bar, Rana said, "This bar is where I used to watch all the movies growing up. It is pretty amazing." Next, he walked into his old bedroom, which now had statement black chandeliers and more seating for the restaurant. Keeping with the brown theme, all air conditioners were covered with wicker cases. Rana and Aashritha also showed Rana's 'favourite balcony growing up, which is 'still a balcony'.

Rana Daggubati and Aashritha Daggubati at their old family home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rana then walked towards the leafy outdoor space of the old home, which now had a ‘pizza place’, and lots of palm trees, coconut trees and mango trees. Looking at the trees, Rana said, "I can't believe these are now full sized." Rana and Aashritha were later joined by the actor's wife Miheeka Bajaj as they ate some pizza made by the cousins. Miheeka and Rana married in 2020.

Rana was last seen in the Netflix show Rana Naidu based on the US series Ray Donovan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.