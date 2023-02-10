Steven Spielberg loved performances of Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's RRR: 'It was like eye candy'

When SS Rajamouli first met Steven Spielberg for the first time in Los Angeles earlier this year, the Oscar winner hadn't yet seen his film. But before the two filmmakers chatted online for a special conversation, the American director told Rajamouli about his opinion on his Telugu film, RRR (2022). Steven also told Rajamouli that he had a lot of questions to ask him about how he made the movie and he would talk about them the next time they met in person. (Also read: SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani meet 'God' Steven Spielberg at Hollywood party, share his reaction to RRR song Naatu Naatu)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The filmmakers were in discussion on Steven's latest movie, The Fabelmans, which released in India on Friday. The period drama is an autobiographical and personal look at the filmmaker's childhood and how he took up a camera and fell in love with filmmaking. SS Rajamouli, who had seen his film, asked him many questions about his decision to put up his life into a movie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the conversation, which can be seen on Reliance Entertainment's YouTube channel, began with Steven gushing about RRR. He told Rajamouli, "It was amazing, couldn't believe my eyes. For me, it was like eye candy. I thought the performances of Rama [Jr NTR], Ram [Charan] and Alia [Bhatt], the cast was just... and Alison Doody, my girl from [Indiana Jones and the] Last Crusade. In the movie, I was happy to see how you ended her story because she was so heinous as was her husband. Beautiful, visual style and extraordinary to look at and experience. Congratulations for RRR!" A delighted Rajamouli replied, "Thank you so much, I can almost get up from the chair and dance from your compliments. It means a lot to me."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The director also asked Steven about the approach that Indian filmmakers have to take to chase the Oscar dream. Steven, who has won the Best Director Oscar twice, shared that he would not want to give anyone advice on what to do differently, especially if they come from a different country or culture. He said, "I would just say, keep telling your own stories and don't try to conform your stories, to stories you think the world wants to hear. Then you're working for the world, you're not working from your own heart. Tell the stories that come from your heart and that will service you for the rest of your career."

RRR's song Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The awards ceremony will be held on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10