‘Superstar Saroja Devi built a legacy that is eternal’: Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna, Simran, pay tributes

Superstar B Saroja Devi, who acted in numerous Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films for decades, died on Monday at age 87 due to age-related issues. Celebrities from across the south Indian film industries took to social media to pay their last respects and remember the legacy she left behind. B Saroja Devi's acting skills and looks made her a superstar in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan remember Saroja Devi fondly

Rajinikanth wrote in Tamil on X (formerly Twitter), “The great actress Saroja Devi, who won the hearts of millions of fans, is no longer with us. May her soul rest in peace. #SarojaDevi.”

Actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh also remembered her contribution to cinema in a press note, writing, “I am saddened to know that the famous actress Mrs. B. Saroja Devi has passed away. I pray to God that her soul may rest in peace. She has acted in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil language films for almost three decades since 1955 and has left her mark on the film industry. She has delighted the Telugu audience with films like Bhukailas, Panduranga Mahatyam, Sitarama Kalyanam, Jagadekaveeruni Katha, Shakuntala, Danaveera Sura Karna and Atma Balam. I express my deepest condolences to the family of Mrs. B. Saroja Devi.”

Actor-politician Balakrishna wrote in a press note that he was ‘sad’ to learn of her death, adding, “At that time, she was a hit pair with NTR in Telugu, MGR in Tamil, and Rajkumar in Kannada. She acted as the heroine in about 20 films with my father, NTR, in a period of 20 years. She has the distinction of acting as Sita Devi next to Sri Ram and Mandodari next to Ravana.” He ended the note with, “Praying to God that her soul may rest in peace.. I express my deepest condolences to her family members.”

Prabhudeva, Simran pay homage to her legacy

Prabhudeva mourned Saroja Devi’s death on X, writing, “Her grace and legacy will remain eternal.” Simran recollected working with her, writing, “The iconic Saroja Devi amma is no more, but her legacy in Indian cinema will remain eternal. I was blessed to share the screen with her in Once More, a moment of pride that feels even more precious today. My deepest respects and prayers. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Gautami mourned the death of the legend and the icon, “Today we have lost a legend and a true icon. Saroja Devi amma has been adored and emulated by generations of aspiring actress for her grace, glamour, performance and charm. Her poise, beauty and sparkling personality enthralled audiences and she has built a legacy that will endure for ages to come. I bow to her incredible achievements as a pioneering actress and mourn her passing with a heavy heart. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Radhika Sarathkumar wrote of how she has many memories with Saroja, “So many memories of her, so sad to hear about her demise. A real superstar, leaves a rich legacy of a self made woman, an inspiration to many. Will always live on with her wonderful work.Very saddened.”

PTI stated that Saroja Devi died due to age-related ailments at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, according to sources.