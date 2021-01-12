Team of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo reunites for first anniversary bash, see pics

The team of Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead, reunited for the first anniversary bash on Monday evening to celebrate the film’s grand success and extend their gratitude for the overwhelming response.

On the eve of the film’s first anniversary release, the entire cast and crew of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo had a grand celebration. The team celebrated the occasion by cutting a grand cake.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo cast at the bash.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo team during the celebration.

The film released last year during Pongal festival and turned out to be a hit. Arjun took to Twitter and wrote: “What a sweet and wonderful reunion of AVPL. Thank you for all the love. Gratitude forever.”

The film, which grossed over ₹200 crore during its theatrical release, also featured Nivetha Pethuraj as the second female lead while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role. This appearance marked Tabu’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades. She played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

The film marked the third time collaboration of Arjun with director Trivikram. It is the story of Bantu (played by Allu Arjun) and his efforts to please his cold-hearted father Valmiki (played by Murali Sharma).

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen on screen in upcoming Telugu forest-based thriller, Pushpa. It will be released in five languages and will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project . The film, to be directed by Sukumar, will be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

The first look poster of Pushpa was recently unveiled on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday. The poster features Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. His powerful gaze is an indication that he’s a man with a lot of secrets.

The makers of Pushpa are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead.