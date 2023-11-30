Telangana assembly elections 2023: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun urge fans to 'vote responsibly'; Jr NTR spotted with family

Telangana assembly elections 2023: Actor Allu Arjun cast his vote in the Telangana assembly polls in Hyderabad's Jubilee area on Thursday. The actor stood in the queue to cast his vote at BSNL centre polling booth no 153. Among other celebs, who reached the polling booths early to cast their votes were actors Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati and Jr NTR with their families. Chiranjeevi was mobbed by media and fans as soon as they came to know of his presence at the polling booth. Also read: Ram Charan takes a break from filming Game Changer in Mysuru to cast his vote in Telangana elections

Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun's message to fans

Telangana assembly elections 2023: Telugu star Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun at polling booth.

Chiranjeevi urged people of the state to vote after he made his way inside his car after casting his vote during the Telangana assembly 2023 elections. "Everybody should cast their votes! That is it," he told reporters.

Allu Arjun, who was also seen interacting with some voters outside a polling booth as he stood in queue with them, told reporters after casting his vote, "I request each and everyone of you to come and cast your vote responsibly." He also took to X to share a picture of himself, and wrote, “Please. Cast your vote responsibly.”

Jr NTR, MM Keeravani, Venkatesh, Srikanth vote

Actor Jr NTR arrived with his family to cast his vote at the polling booth in P Obul Reddy Public School in Hyderabad. The actor was seen standing in the queue with his wife and mother. Veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati also voted in Hyderabad. Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani was also seen at a polling booth in Hyderabad, where he interacted with media.

After casting his vote MM Keeravani told media, "Everyone should utilise their voting power. This is not a holiday. Voting is our responsibility. Everyone should exercise that right. I came first and voted to inspire everyone and I am happy to vote." Actor Srikanth also cast his vote in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, and said as he left the polling booth, “Please do cast your vote.”

Telangana assembly polls

Notably, polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray. Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

With ANI inputs

