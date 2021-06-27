Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Telugu actor-critic Mahesh Kathi injured in road accident, in ICU
telugu cinema

Telugu actor-critic Mahesh Kathi injured in road accident, in ICU

Mahesh Kathi, known for his sharp views on films, met with an accident while returning from Chittoor to Hyderabad on Friday.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Mahesh Kathi is a film critic who also acts in movies.(Facebook)

Popular Telugu critic and actor Mahesh Kathi, who met with a road accident while returning home in his car from his hometown Chittoor on Friday, is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital.

The accident took place on the outskirts of Nellore when Mahesh’s car rammed into a truck. He was travelling towards Hyderabad from Chittoor.

As per a report by Cinema Express, Mahesh Kathi escaped with multiple injuries due to the airbags in his car. However, he is yet to regain consciousness in the hospital.

Also read: When Neena Gupta told Masaba Gupta why she can't become an actor: 'Jis tarah tumhara shakal hai...'

Mahesh rose to fame as a critic for his sharp views on films. He eventually started playing minor roles in Telugu films. He made his directorial debut with 2015 Telugu romantic comedy, Pesarattu.

He has also co-written Telugu films such as Minugurlu and Egise Taarajuvvalu. He made his acting debut with 2014 Telugu spoof comedy Hrudaya Kaleyam and was recently seen as a reporter in Ravi Teja’s Krack.

telugu cinema chittoor

