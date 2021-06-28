Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Telugu actor-critic Mahesh Kathi stable after accident, to undergo two surgeries
telugu cinema

Telugu actor-critic Mahesh Kathi stable after accident, to undergo two surgeries

As per reports, Mahesh Kathi will undergo a craniofacial reconstruction operation and an eye surgery. The actor-critic met with an accident when he was on his way back from Nellore to Hyderabad.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Mahesh Kathi is primarily a film critic who has now ventured into acting. He was last seen in Ravi Teja's Krack.(Facebook)

Telugu actor-critic Mahesh Kathi, who suffered injuries in a road accident on Saturday near Nellore, is currently stable and out of danger. As per reports, he will have to undergo a craniofacial reconstruction operation.

Mahesh met with an accident when he was returning home to Hyderabad from his hometown Chittoor. The accident took place on the outskirts of Nellore when Mahesh’s car rammed into a truck.

Due to the accident, Mahesh Kathi suffered multiple injuries on his face.

As per The News Minute report, Mahesh has been shifted from Nellore to a private hospital in Chennai. The report added that a team of doctors are treating the injuries. Mahesh will have to undergo a craniofacial reconstruction operation and an eye surgery.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane were 'scared' to film intimate scenes with her in Haseen Dillruba

Mahesh rose to popularity as a critic with his sharp opinions. He eventually started playing minor roles in Telugu films. He made his directorial debut with 2015 Telugu romantic comedy, Pesarattu.

He has also co-written Telugu films such as Minugurlu and Egise Taarajuvvalu. He made his acting debut with 2014 Telugu spoof comedy Hrudaya Kaleyam and was recently seen as a reporter in Ravi Teja’s Krack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telugu cinema

Related Stories

tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shyam Pathak acted in a Chinese film before the show. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 01:08 PM IST
tamil cinema

Karthik Subbaraj on criticism for Jagame Thandhiram: ‘It’s got lot of love and hate’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 01:03 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra showers praise for Deepika Kumari’s gold rush

Woman’s wholesome interaction with two little girls may brighten up your Monday

This cat and iguana’s snuggling session is totally aww-worthy. Watch

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP