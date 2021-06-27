Telugu actor-critic Mahesh Kathi injured in road accident, in ICU

Popular Telugu critic and actor Mahesh Kathi, who met with a road accident while returning home in his car from his hometown Chittoor on Friday, is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital.

The accident took place on the outskirts of Nellore when Mahesh’s car rammed into a truck. He was travelling towards Hyderabad from Chittoor.

As per a report by Cinema Express, Mahesh Kathi escaped with multiple injuries due to the airbags in his car. However, he is yet to regain consciousness in the hospital.

Mahesh rose to fame as a critic for his sharp views on films. He eventually started playing minor roles in Telugu films. He made his directorial debut with 2015 Telugu romantic comedy, Pesarattu.

He has also co-written Telugu films such as Minugurlu and Egise Taarajuvvalu. He made his acting debut with 2014 Telugu spoof comedy Hrudaya Kaleyam and was recently seen as a reporter in Ravi Teja’s Krack.





