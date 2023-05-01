Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide after sharing emotional video

Choreographer Chaitanya, who rose to fame after appearing in the Telugu dance show Dhee, allegedly died by suicide on April 30. He had put out an emotional video message. As per news reports, Chaitanya had taken loans and since he could not repay them, he felt burdened by the financial commitments and took the step. (Also Read | ‘But how did my child die’: Jiah Khan's mother reacts to judgement, will approach high court)

Telugu choreographer Chaitanya died by suicide.

In his video message, shared by a fan on Twitter, Chaitanya said, “My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me and ensured I didn’t face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my friends. I bothered many people, and my apologies to all."

He also added, “I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn’t do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans.”

A Twitter user shared his video and tweeted, “This is unexpected Chaitanya master. Suicide isn't a solution, you are such a talented soul yet couldn't understand how u could do this. It needs a lot of guts to commit suicide, you could have used that courage to solve your problems. Super angry and sad on your death.”

Several people, who have watched Chaitanya on the dance show Dhee, took to social media to express their disbelief. A fan wrote, “This is such shocking news. Can’t believe he would take such a drastic step (sic).” Another person said, “Dhee show Chaitanya master suicide. This news is shocking to us all. I’m watching Dhee show every week from years and you became our family member, Indku anna elanti decision teskunav, nitho patu mi family members ki and maku nuvu lev ani badha migelchav (Why did you take such a drastic step, brother? You’ve left us as well as your family members in pain by leaving like this) (sic).”

As per reports, Chaitanya was in his 30s. He was quite popular on the show and had earned a lot of fans during his stint.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

