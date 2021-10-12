Telugu producer Mahesh Koneru dies of cardiac arrest, Jr. NTR left speechless

Young Telugu producer Mahesh Koneru died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday at his residence in Hyderabad. Actor Jr. NTR took to Twitter to share his grief at the death of his friend.

Mahesh started his career as a film journalist and quickly became a publicist and marketing strategist for Telugu films Kanche and Baahubali series. He had worked with Jr. NTR and his brother Kalyan Ram as their publicists.

Jr. NTR wrote: “With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @smkoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear (sic).”

Under the banner of East Coast Productions, Mahesh turned producer with Telugu film 118, which starred Jr. NTR’s brother Kalyan Ram. He also produced Keerthy Suresh-starrer Miss India. His latest release was Telugu thriller Thimmarasu, starring Satyadev in the lead.

In August, Mahesh’s latest Telugu project Sabhaku Namaskaram was officially launched. The film will star Allari Naresh in the lead role. Shocked by the sudden demise of Mahesh Koneru, several Telugu celebrities took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Raashi Khanna wrote: “Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace @smokenru garu (sic).”

Filmmaker Harish Shankar wrote: “It’s unbelievable. Such a wonderful friend and a human being. We always had plans of working together and this is not fair buddy. Don’t know what to say for this saddening and shocking news RIP @smkoneru (sic).”

Reacting to the news, Rakul Preet Singh wrote that it’s very terrible and sad.