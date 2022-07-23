The Gray Man and Avengers Endgame director Joe Russo heaps praise on SS Rajamouli's RRR, calls it a ‘well done epic’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR has been receiving praise from international audience for a while now. Now, Filmmaker Joe Russo, who is currently in India, has also praised the film, calling it a “well done epic.” Joe isn't the first Marvel Cinematic Universe alum to praise RRR though. Last week, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson had also tweeted in its praise. Also Read: SS Rajamouli's 'absolute masterpiece' RRR praised by The Vampire Diaries' Joseph Morgan

Joe has said that he watched RRR after it became available on streaming platform Netflix and found it to be a great story about brotherhood. "It's big at the moment because of Netflix, RRR was a great movie. I thought it was really a well done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood," Joe told PTI on Friday.

The film has been receiving praise from several creators and directors from the West, including names like James Gunn and Scott Derrickson. Scott had tweeted, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.” James also watched the film and wrote on Twitter, "Totally dug it.”

As per boxofficeindia.com, Rajamouli's RRR has minted over ₹1200 crore worldwide. RRR is loaded with VFX and is based on the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Joe and his brother Anthony Russo have made films such as Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and two Avengers films. The Russo brothers are currently on a three-day trip to India to promote their Netflix movie The Gray Man, which marks Indian actor Dhanush's Hollywood debut. On Friday, they attended a star-studded event in Mumbai which was hosted by film producer Ritesh Sidhwani, in their honour.

