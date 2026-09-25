The Paradise actor defends Nani film despite ‘mental anguish’ from his deleted scene: ‘Stop looking for logic’

Srikanth Odela’s Nani-starrer The Paradise was released in theatres this Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday evening. The film gave Nani the biggest opening of his career but received criticism from audiences and critics alike. Remo Raheem, who played a supporting role in the film, stated his ‘mental anguish’ over a 7-minute scene of his being cut from the film. Nonetheless, he defended the film against criticism.

Remo Raheem, who played a supporting role in The Paradise, defended Nani's film from criticism.

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(Also Read: The Paradise movie review: Nani's film leaves you with a sense of déjà vu; bogged down by legacy it doesn't live up to)

The Paradise actor reveals 7-minute scene was cut

Remo posted a video on his Instagram featuring a short clip from The Paradise in which he spars with Nani for a moment. Revealing that it was initially a much longer scene, he said, “I have been feeling bad. My truck scene in The Paradise is actually 5-7 minutes long. But due to the film’s length, they had to cut it short.”

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Deep Dive Why was a 7-minute scene cut from The Paradise? Remo Raheem, who acted in The Paradise, shared that his truck scene was initially 5-7 minutes long but was cut for the film's overall length. What themes does The Paradise explore? The Paradise tells the story of the Savaari tribe's fight for legal recognition against exploitation by a feudal lord, touching on themes of motherly sentiment and resilience. What criticism did The Paradise face despite its box office success? Despite achieving the biggest opening of Nani's career, The Paradise received criticism for using familiar tropes and a lack of engaging storytelling.

{{^usCountry}} In his caption, he wrote that he put his ‘heart and soul’ into the scene, writing, “There is immense hard work involved in acting in movies. The pain and disappointment are indescribable when scenes—into which one has poured their heart and soul—end up being cut during editing. For an actor, facing such a situation causes deep mental anguish.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his caption, he wrote that he put his ‘heart and soul’ into the scene, writing, “There is immense hard work involved in acting in movies. The pain and disappointment are indescribable when scenes—into which one has poured their heart and soul—end up being cut during editing. For an actor, facing such a situation causes deep mental anguish.” {{/usCountry}}

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Asks the audience to stop looking for logic

Remo, however, also defended The Paradise, praising its concept. He said, “Let’s put that aside. Did you watch the movie? Did you like it or not? Let me know. Please go watch the film because it's good and has a strong subject: motherly sentiment.”

He also asked the audience to stop nitpicking over logic, adding, “If you keep looking for logic, no film will satisfy you. Please watch a movie as a movie. Don’t kill cinema, support it. Everyone is calling it a bad film, but it’s not at all. Watch it with your family.”

About The Paradise

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It is Odela’s second film with Nani after his debut film, Dasara, in 2023. Nani plays Jadal in the film, which also stars Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, and Raghav Juyal in lead roles.

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The film received criticism for relying on the same old saviour trope. According to the trade website Sacnilk, The Paradise collected ₹46.25 crore net domestic and ₹76.90 crore gross worldwide. It has beaten the openings of Nani’s previous films, Dasara, HIT: The Third Case and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.