The Raja Saab box office collection day 3: Prabhas' film shows no growth despite adding new scene, crosses ₹100 crore

The Raja Saab box office collection day 3: The Raja Saab was one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The Prabhas-starrer was touted as a shift in his career, as he was attempting a grand-scale horror-comedy. However, the film opened to mainly mixed reviews, with poor word of mouth on social media. After a bumper opening, the film has struggled to maintain its grip on the box office. The Raja Saab box office collection day 3: New scenes were added in the Prabhas film after many complained that it initially did not feature some major scenes shown in the trailer.

The Raja Saab shows a dip According to the latest update on Sacnilk, The Raja Saab collected ₹20 crore on its third day of release. Despite being a Sunday, the film has not shown growth. Although ₹20 crore on a single day is still a respectable figure, it is worrying in this case, as the film has so far shown a dip. The opening-day collections stood at ₹53.75 crore. On Saturday, the film minted ₹26 crore. The film's total box office collection now stands at ₹108.90 crore.

The film needs to show a growth in numbers and hold its momentum for it to be declared a superhit. The budget of The Raja Saab is reportedly ₹400 crore. The film is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

New scenes added After many viewers complained that there was no scene which featured the new look of Prabhas, the makers held a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday to discuss the film and announced that new scenes featuring Prabhas in an older look have been added.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People’s Media Factory said, “There’s a 4-minute content of Prabhas in his old avatar that’s missing in the movie. One week back, due to an unfortunate incident and the server being down, we had the output, but it needed cleanup and minor corrections. We have done it and sent it to theatres now.”