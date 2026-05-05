The title of Allu Arjun and Atlee's Raaka has a Pushpa connection; makers reveal | Exclusive

Allu Arjun's first look in his upcoming film with director Atlee was revealed on April 8, the actor's birthday. The internet could not get enough of the look in which he was seen bald, kohl-eyed, staring into the camera, while sporting animal claws. Many wondered why the film is called Raaka and if it is the name of Arjun's character in the film, then what does it mean. Now, the makers have revealed what led to the film's title. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan can't wait to watch Atlee's Raaka, says the first look of Allu Arjun is ‘amazing just like you are’)

Raaka has a Pushpa connection

Allu Arjun plays an intriguing role in Raaka, the first look of which was shared last month.

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According to an independent industry source, “The makers of Raaka took a conscious decision to name the film after Allu Arjun’s title role, considering the massive success of the Pushpa franchise. AA turned his character into the film’s very identity more than just a name, it became a phenomenon that resonated across the country. And now, with Raaka, it is repeating that magic, building an entire film around the power of his character.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the poster, the actor's forehead also shows some markings, which look similar to Viking tattoos. Beyond the look, not much is known about the film, including the cast or even the genre. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. It will also star Deepika Padukone. What Atlee said about Raaka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the poster, the actor's forehead also shows some markings, which look similar to Viking tattoos. Beyond the look, not much is known about the film, including the cast or even the genre. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. It will also star Deepika Padukone. What Atlee said about Raaka {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taking to his X account after revealing the first look, Atlee wrote, “Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade.” He added, “It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to his X account after revealing the first look, Atlee wrote, “Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade.” He added, “It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Raaka is a collaboration born of the highest ambitions in Indian cinema. We believe this will not only redefine the scale of what we create, but also affirm Indian cinema's rightful place in global entertainment," the production house said. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Raaka is a collaboration born of the highest ambitions in Indian cinema. We believe this will not only redefine the scale of what we create, but also affirm Indian cinema's rightful place in global entertainment," the production house said. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music of the film. {{/usCountry}}

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Arjun was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Telugu-language action drama was written and directed by Sukumar. A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021), it is the second instalment in the Pushpa film series and became the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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