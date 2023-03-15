‘Tom Cruise loved Naatu Naatu, RRR’, reveals Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose

Lyricist Chandrabose, who won the Oscar award for Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli directed RRR, has revealed in an interview that Tom Cruise told him that he loved the song as well as the film. He said that his happiness knew no bounds when he heard a legendary actor like Tom Cruise praise his work. (Also read: RRR's ‘Jenny' Olivia Morris reacts to Naatu Naatu Oscar win, recalls reaction on hearing song for first time)

Chandrabose, a seasoned writer in Telugu cinema, penned the lyrics for Naatu Naatu, which was composed by MM Keeravani.

In an interview to Sakshi TV, Chandrabose shared about the best praise he received for Naatu Naatu. The clip has surfaced on social media.

“When I met Tom Cruise, I walked up to him and introduced myself. He said, ‘wow, I love RRR, I love Naatu Naatu.’ To hear the word Naatu come from a legendary actor like Tom Cruise, it’s a matter of happiness,” Chandrabose said.

In the same clip, he says that Steven Spielberg also heaped praised on the movie. He told him that his wife watched the film twice.

At the Oscars award ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. Deepika Padukone introduced the performance as the audience cheered on every time she mentioned the song’s name.

The official Twitter handle of RRR posted after the historic win and wrote in the caption: "We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. (folded hands emoticon) Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! (red hearts emoticons) JAI HIND!"

On winning the Oscar for Naatu Naatu, composer MM Keeravani said in his acceptance speech: “There was only one wish on my mind...RRR has to win ...the pride of every Indian...and it must put me on the top of the world."

Over the last few months, Naatu Naatu truly became a global phenomenon. In all its recent screenings in the West, the track got the audiences dancing in the aisles and hooting.

Released last March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries.

