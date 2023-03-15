RRR's ‘Jenny' Olivia Morris reacts to Naatu Naatu Oscar win, recalls reaction on hearing song for first time

Actor Olivia Morris, who played the role of Jenny in SS Rajamouli's epic drama RRR, has reacted after the film's song Naatu Naatu won the Oscars. The track bagged the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy awards. Taking to Instagram recently, Olivia shared two stills from the song featuring herself and her co-actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. (Also Read | Olivia Morris finally reacts to Naatu Naatu Oscar nom, Golden Globe win after fans' demands)

Olivia captioned the post, "Okay so that was some news to wake up to. To say I am over the moon is an understatement, I remember hearing Naatu Naatu for the first time just before beginning the 15 days of filming for it in Kiev and being blown away and overwhelmed by its energy, I now listen to it with a huge amount of joy and pride."

"Words can’t even explain how happy I am that is has won best song at The Oscars. Thank you again to @ssrajamouli for bringing me on board so that I got to be a part of this incredible song. Music by MM Keeravaani. Arrangements by Kalra Bhairava. Lyrics by Chandrabose. Singers are Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Choreographed by Prem Rakshith @theacademy @rrrmovie @ssrajamouli @jrntr @alwaysramcharan @dvvmovies @intertalentactors @samdaygent," she added.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Jenny is not a name, it's an emotion for all Indian boys." A person said, "Naatu Naatu isn't the same without you." "Congratulations to Naatu Naatu Team .. also love ur expressions in the song," read a comment. An Instagram user wrote, "We are so happy that you are NTR's heroine..and your expressions in this song are awesome, and your expressions made this song international level special..thank you for being part of RRR..and congratulations."

When Naatu Naatu was nominated for the Oscars, Olivia had shared a post on Instagram. She wrote, "Me right now. The Naatu Naatu sequence was by far my favourite thing to work on in RRR and it was only made possible by the incredible @ssrajamouli and #mmkeeravaani. To see Naatu Naatu being nominated for best original song at the Oscar’s and winning at the Golden Globes is such a huge and wonderful thing. So grateful to have been a part of this epic film."

Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, was shot at the Presidential Palace of Kyiv, Ukraine. The original song features Olivia, Ram, and Jr NTR. RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in key roles.

