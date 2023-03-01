TV host calls Ram Charan ‘Brad Pitt of India'. Check out his reaction

Ram Charan, who is on a promotional, awards season tour for RRR ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, appeared as guest on another TV chat show on Tuesday. On the show, he was addressed as ‘Brad Pitt of India’, a compliment he didn't seem to mind. (Also read: US journo calls Shah Rukh Khan 'India's Tom Cruise' in article, angers fans: 'The disrespect!')

Ram Charan appeared on KTLA Entertainment as he spoke with Sam Rubin, Frank Buckley, Jessica Holmes and Mark Kriski about his film, RRR. As he introduced Ram Charan to the audience, Sam said, “He's been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India. Do you like that designation?” Ram Charan replied, “I mean I like that designation for sure.” Fans of the actor shared the clip on social media and reacted to the comparison with fire and party emojis.

Also during the show, Ram was asked what it would feel like to win the Oscar for Best Original Song. “It will be the most surreal day in my life. I just want to be the guest on the show and now being a nominee for Best Original Song, I can't wait to take that (trophy) back to India. RRR is re-releasing tomorrow and I would want all of you to invest some time and it would definitely not disappoint you," Ram said.

RRR song Naatu Naatu recently won the Best Original Song trophy at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. The film also won the Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best International Feature trophies.

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead as well as Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in key roles.

The lavishly mounted epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Academy Awards. Besides RRR, Indian documentaries such as All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and The Elephant Whisperers by Karthiki Gonsalves are also nominated at the 2023 Academy Awards in the best documentary feature and best documentary short segments, respectively.

