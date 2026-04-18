Varun Tej gives health update after undergoing surgery for knee fracture: ‘The procedure went well’

Actor Varun Tej hit pause on his prep for his upcoming film Bhari after sustaining a knee fracture during training. He has since undergone a minor surgery and is currently recovering. A few days ago, his sister, Niharika Konidela, took to Instagram to share an update about his health after sustaining the injury. Varun took to his X account to share an update about his health, reassuring fans and thanking them for their concern.

What Varun shared

Varun Tej has given an update about his health after sustaining injury.(Instagram)

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In a note, Varun said, “Thank you to everyone who reached out with concern and support. It truly means a lot. The procedure went well, and I am focused on recovery and getting back to full strength. Grateful to my doctors for their care and guidance.”

He concluded, “I'll back in action soon… stronger than before.”

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, Niharika Konidela took to Instagram to share an update about his health after sustaining the injury. In the statement, Niharika revealed that Varun is currently doing fine and recovering under medical supervision. She posted the note without any caption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, Niharika Konidela took to Instagram to share an update about his health after sustaining the injury. In the statement, Niharika revealed that Varun is currently doing fine and recovering under medical supervision. She posted the note without any caption. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We would like to inform everyone that my brother, Varun Tej, recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practising volleyball for our upcoming film ‘Bhari’. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision,” read the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We would like to inform everyone that my brother, Varun Tej, recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practising volleyball for our upcoming film ‘Bhari’. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision,” read the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The note further added, “We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time.” Niharika did not address when Varun is expected to resume work on Bhari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The note further added, “We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time.” Niharika did not address when Varun is expected to resume work on Bhari. {{/usCountry}}

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Varun has been working in the industry for 12 years. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the film, Mukunda. He went on to work on films such as Loafter, Mister, Fidaa, Tholi Prema, F2: Fun and Frustration, Ghani, F3, and Maka.

His next film, Bhari is being described as a sports-driven drama. The film is currently under production. Niharika Konidela stepped into production with Committee Kurrollu. She is also associated with this project. After backing Raakaasaa, which saw a mixed box office response, she has now joined hands with her brother once again for Bhari. Apart from Bhari, Varun will also be seen in Korean Kanakaraju.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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