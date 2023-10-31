Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi cocktail party: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan pose for star-studded family pic

The big shots of Telugu cinema are in Italy these days. Not for a film shoot but for the wedding celebrations of actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. On the guest list are National Award winning actor Allu Arjun and RRR star Ram Charan. (Also read: Allu Arjun, wife Sneha Reddy explore Italy ahead of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding. See pics)

Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Ram Charan.

Viral pictures from the cocktail party show the bride and groom dressed in white outfits. Varun wore a white satin suit jacket and black pants with a black bow tie. Lavanya wore a silver-white gown with a white fur stole.

Ram Charan matched his cousin in a similar outfit. His wife Upasana Konidela wore a black gown with a suede jacket-like top. Allu Arjun sparkled in a black-silver jacket and his wife Sneha looked stunning in a silver gown. Photos from the party show them all posing together and chatting as the cameras flashed away.

Ahead of the cocktail party, the Konidela-Kamineni family explored Italy. Upasana shared a bunch of pictures from their day out. “The KONIDELA KAMINENI holiday in Tuscany! All heart in one frame. Thank you Salvatore Ferragamo for this memorable experience,” she wrote with the photos.

Varun and Lavanya met for the first time during the shooting of the Telugu film, Mister in 2017. They became friends and gradually came close to each other. Both are well-known faces of the Telugu film industry.

Varun is a son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is a nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are all his cousins. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the movie Mukunda. Later, he rose to fame with Fidaa, and also acted in Kanche, Loafer, F3: Fun and Frustration, and many more.

Lavanya is also known for her work in Telugu as well as Tamil cinema. She worked in movies like Doosukeltha, Tamil films Bramman, and Happy Birthday.

