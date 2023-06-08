It’s official: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged tomorrow

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who have been dating for quite some time, will get engaged on June 9, as per an announcement on Thursday. Over the last month or so, several reports had surfaced about their engagement. However, neither Varun Tej nor Lavanya had reacted to the rumours. Also read: How Niharika Konidela reacted to wedding rumours of brother Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun and Lavanya's engagement confirmed

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement will take place on June 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun Tej and Lavanya, who are reportedly set to get married later this year, have worked together in two Telugu films, Mister and Antariksham 9000KMPH. Last month, veteran actor Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela had responded to the rumours of her brother Varun Tej’s wedding with Lavanya. During an interview, she neither denied nor confirmed the engagement rumours.

On Thursday, popular Telugu publicist duo Vamsi-Sekhar took to Twitter to announce the news of Varun Tej and Lavanya's engagement. “Mega prince @IAmVarunTej and @Itslavanya getting engaged on 9th June, 2023. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together (sic),” the tweet read.

Varun and Lavanya have been dating for some time now and have also worked together in films.

More about the engagement

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per reports, the engagement ceremony will take place at Varun Tej's home with his parents and Lavanya's parents in attendance. It’ll be a close-knit affair with just family and close friends attending the celebrations.

Varun was recently on a holiday in Italy. He took to Instagram to share several pictures from the trip. Going by Lavanya’s recent Instagram posts, she too was on a holiday. However, it isn’t clear if both Varun and Lavanya were on a holiday together.

Varun and Lavanya's upcoming projects

On the career-front, Varun Tej recently completed filming his upcoming Telugu action film, Gandeevadhari Arjuna. Directed by Parveen Sattaru, it is tipped to be a spy thriller which has been predominantly shot in foreign locations. The film is gearing up for an August 25 release. Apparently, Varun will begin promoting his upcoming release two weeks after his engagement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lavanya, on the other hand, was last seen in last year's Telugu comedy, Happy Birthday. She played dual roles in the film. Recently, she made her OTT debut with Telugu series Puli Meka, which saw her in the role of a cop.

On playing a cop character for the first time in her career, she recently told OTTPlay in an interview, “To bring the command a cop needs, it was initially difficult for me. But as days passed on, I started loving the challenge and also did a lot of action which was showcased in a realistic manner".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.