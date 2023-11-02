Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi look regal in red and golden in first pics from grand wedding in Italy

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married on Wednesday. The wedding was attended by family and close friends and the star-studded guest list included Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. The couple married according to Hindu customs at the ceremony, which was held at Borgo San Felice in Tuscany, Italy. First pictures of the newly-married couple as well as inside photos from the wedding are out. Also read: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi twin in yellow for Haldi ceremony

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding pic

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's first wedding pic is out.

Sharing a photo of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, Telugu actor and producer Naga Babu Konidela, also known as Nagendra Babu, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Your blessings are earnestly sought for the newly-married couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela."

Many congratulated him on his son's wedding, others asked him to share more pictures. "Congratulations!! Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness," read a tweet.

What the bride and groom wore

For the wedding, Varun was dressed in an embroidered golden sherwani and a matching shawl, while Lavanya, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, chose a red bridal outfit. She had her hair covered in a net dupatta and paired her wedding look with gold jewellery, which comprised necklaces, bangles, haath phool, matha patti and matching hair accessories. The actors closed their eyes and joined their hands in the candid picture shared by Nagendra Babu.

Inside pictures from Varun and Lavanya's wedding

Varun Tej is the nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are all his cousins. They all joined Varun and Lavanya at their wedding in Tuscany. Chiranjeevi also shared a picture on X from the wedding as he congratulated the newlyweds.

Several inside photos from Varun and Lavanya's wedding in Italy are also out. Veteran actor Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha were seen holding the groom close in one of the photos from the wedding ceremony. Actor Allu Arjun also featured on the candid photo. Another inside picture showed the guests at the wedding ceremony. Earlier, pictures from the couple's pre-wedding functions, including mehendi, had surfaced online.

Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha were seen with Varun Tej in one of the photos from the wedding. Actor Allu Arjun was also spotted in it.

Couple could host two receptions in India

After the wedding in Italy, Lavanya and Varun are reportedly planning to have two receptions – one in Hyderabad and another in Dehradun. As per a recent report by Hyderabad Times, a source said, “The wedding will be intimate, much like their engagement. So, the reception in Hyderabad will be for their friends and colleagues in the film industry. The reception in Dehradun will be more for their closest friends, as Lavanya grew up there.”

