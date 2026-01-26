VD14 is titled Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda drags British officer in 1st look from film; Rashmika Mandanna to star too

In Ranabaali, Vijay essays the role of Ranabaali while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo, best known for The Mummy, plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector. In the brief video, Vijay's character, visibly angry, rides a horse while dragging a British officer along railway tracks. A brief glimpse of Rashmika was also unveiled.

Before introducing the “cursed land” and its hero, the makers showcase the British rule in India through intense visuals and a powerful narrative. Rahul Sankrityan’s narration sheds light on the sufferings inflicted by the British, especially in regions deliberately turned into drought zones under officials such as Richard Temple. The glimpse talks about the massive economic exploitation of India.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to star in their new film, titled Ranabaali, earlier called VD14. Taking to its YouTube channel on Monday, on the occasion of Republic Day, Mythri Movie Makers shared a video giving the first glimpse of Vijay and Rashmika in the film. The film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, will release in theatres this year.

More about Ranabaali Ranabaali is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the film. The movie is set against a British-era backdrop and will be made as a period action drama. Set in the 19th century, the film is based on real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878. While the music of the film is by Ajay and Atul, Pramod Tammineni is the writer.

The press release note read, "Ranabaali is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that never found space in mainstream history books. Based on Real incidents in the time period of 1850-1900, incidents the British strategically misrepresented in History and characters they maligned as Savages and Rebels. This is not a biopic, and not a textbook retelling. Ranabaali is a cinematic reconstruction of an era built from multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records."

After films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Ranabaali will be the third film in which Rashmika and Vijay will appear together as lead actors.