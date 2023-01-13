Veera Simha Reddy box office collection day 1: Balakrishna’s film collects 48 crore

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest Telugu release Veera Simha Reddy has struck gold at the box office as it has registered ₹48 crore worldwide from its first day of theatrical run. The film is yet another iteration of the factionalism-based story of Rayalaseema. It features Balakrishna in dual roles of father and son, and also stars Shruti Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar. Also read: Veera Simha Reddy movie review: Without Nandamuri Balakrishna's energetic presence the film would be boring

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film marks his maiden collaboration with Balakrishna. Box office tracking portal Andhra Boxoffice revealed that the film grossed ₹48 crore on its opening day worldwide.

As per the report, Veera Simha Reddy collected ₹36.2 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The rest has come from other states in India and from the US market. It further added that it’s likely to recover its production cost by the end of this week.

Veera Simha Reddy has collected on par with Tamil films Varisu and Thunivu, both of which released a day ahead. Despite, Thunivu being dubbed and released in Telugu as Thegimpu, the Balakrishna-starrer put up a strong fight at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about working with Balakrishna, director Gopichand Malineni said in a pre-release media interaction that the film is his fanboy tribute to Balakrishna. “I grew up watching his films and I’ve always wanted to showcase him a certain way. I was able to do that with this film. I portrayed Balakrishna garu as how I want to see him as a fan. I directed this film as a fan and that’s what I think will connect with audiences more than anything,” he said.

The Hindustan Times review of Veera Simha Reddy read, “The film thrives on violence and some exquisitely shot action sequences, which are a treat to watch. As the central character Veera Simha Reddy, Balakrishna holds the film together and it’s quite literally a one-man show. It’s not the story or the performances that really keep one invested in the film. It’s the pure madness the action sequences bring to the big screen viewing experience along with SS Thaman’s electric background score that makes Veera Simha Reddy likable to a large extent. If not for Balakrishna’s energetic screen presence, which makes the most mundane scenes fun to watch, this would’ve been a tiresome watch.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10