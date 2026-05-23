Venkatesh Iyer meets Pushpa star Allu Arjun, gifts signed jersey to actor's son Allu Ayaan. See pics

When Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL last year after defeating Punjab Kings, Allu Arjun's son Ayaan was one of the happiest! He got emotional and even poured water on himself! Now, the young fan of RCB has a signed jersey from the team's star player, Venkatesh Iyer. On Saturday, the Pushpa star took to his X account to share pics of the special occasion.

Allu Arjun meets Venkatesh Iyer!

Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan receiving the jersey from Venkatesh Iyer.

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In the pictures, Allu Arjun was seen with Venkatesh Iyer as he gifted him a bouquet of flowers. Allu Ayaan was seen in the other pic, where he held a signed jersey from Venkatesh. In the caption, Allu wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting talented young Indian cricketer @venkateshiyer garu today. Special thanks to him for gifting #AlluAyaan a special signed jersey. Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours. Warm regards.”

Take a look!

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{{^usCountry}} After RCB won the cup last year, Arjun had posted a video of Ayaan on Instagram, writing, “Ayaan getting super emotional. #viratkohli fan boy moment. Soo cute my chinni babu #alluayaan #rcb #ipl2025.” In the video, Arjun can be heard laughing and asking Ayaan if he’s okay, to which the 11-year-old replies, “I love Kohli, I like Kohli so much. I got into cricket cause of him.” He then goes through a range of emotions where he lies face down on the floor and screams and pours water on his head to calm down. “Finally, we did it,” he screams in excitement at the end of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After RCB won the cup last year, Arjun had posted a video of Ayaan on Instagram, writing, “Ayaan getting super emotional. #viratkohli fan boy moment. Soo cute my chinni babu #alluayaan #rcb #ipl2025.” In the video, Arjun can be heard laughing and asking Ayaan if he’s okay, to which the 11-year-old replies, “I love Kohli, I like Kohli so much. I got into cricket cause of him.” He then goes through a range of emotions where he lies face down on the floor and screams and pours water on his head to calm down. “Finally, we did it,” he screams in excitement at the end of the video. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa films – Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2025). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa films – Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2025). {{/usCountry}}

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He will next star in a sci-fi film helmed by Atlee, named Raaka. The title and poster of the much-awaited collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee were revealed on the actor’s birthday last month. The internet could not get enough of the look in which he was seen bald, kohl-eyed, staring into the camera, while sporting animal claws. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027.

Meanwhile, Iyer has hardly featured for RCB this season, but showed that patience reaps benefits, playing a key role in their win vs PBKS. His unbeaten 40-ball 73* was pivotal as RCB defeated PBKS to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. In three innings this season, Iyer has scored 114 runs, and his knock against PBKS is his highest.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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