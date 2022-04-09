Veteran Telugu actor Balayya dies at 94

Well-known Telugu senior actor Balayya, most popular for playing character roles in the last few decades, breathed his on Saturday at his residence in Hyderabad. He died due to old age-related health issues. He was 94.

Born at Chavupadu, Balayya completed engineering from Chennai and forayed into acting after a brief stint at theatre. He made his acting debut with 1958 Telugu Ettuku Pai Ettu, which was directed by Tapi Chanakya.

With over 300 films to his credit, he was also a successful producer and bankrolled films under the banner Amrutha Films which he set up in 1970.

As an actor, he was popular for his work in films such as Parvati Kalyanam, Irugu Porugu, Bobili Yudham, Manchi Manishi, Palnati Yudham, Bhakta Kannappa and Malliswari among others.

As producer, he backed movies such as Chelleli Kapuram, Neramu Siksha and Ooriki Ichina Maata among others. He had also directed three films-- Nijam Chebite Nerama?, Pasupu Tadu and Police Alludu.

He was a recipient of the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award.

